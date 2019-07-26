Yemen’s Ansarullah earlier in the day conducted drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid military base, located near the Yemeni border, Almasirah broadcaster reported, citing Ansarullah representative.

Yemen’s Ansarullah have carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, Al Masirah TV reported.

The airport reportedly suffered from drone attacks on 4 and 9 July, with a spokesperson for the Ansarullah movement reportedly saying that “the drone strikes have resulted in flight disruptions at the airport”.

Earlier in the day, Al-Manar sources said Yemeni forces attack the Saudi-led mercenaries in Al-Jawf.