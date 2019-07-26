PNA President Mahmoud Abbas has stated at a leadership meeting in Ramallah that a committee will be established to determine how to implement the decision.

The Palestinian Authority will suspend all accords signed with ‘Israel’, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday, local media report. The statement comes after recent news of Palestinian homes being demolished in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

According to the report, the decision will come into force on Friday and a special committee will be formed to determine how it should be implemented.

