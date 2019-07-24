Israeli occupation launched early on Wednesday a new aggression on the Syrian province of Daraa.

Syrian media reported that the attack, which hit Tal al-Haraa heights in Daraa countryside at about 01:30 a.m., caused material damage.

AFP meanwhile, quoted the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying that Israeli missiles were fired into Syria’s south close to the Golan Heights.

“Syrian anti-aircraft defense has been activated to counter the attack,” director of the Syrian-based observatory Rami Abdel Rahman said.

On June 30th, air defenses at the Syrian Arab Army intercepted hostile missiles fired by warplanes of the Israeli enemy towards some military positions in Homs and the surroundings of Damascus.

Source: Agencies