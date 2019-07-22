Seven civilians including two girls were martyred and several others were injured on Monday in terrorist rocket attacks on Naour Jourin village and al-Suqailabiya town in Hama’s countryside.

SANA reported that terrorists located in the de-escalation zone in Idlib fired a number of rockets on Naour Jourin village in Hama’s northwestern countryside, and one of the rockets hit a vehicle which led to the martyrdom of 7 civilians including two children, in addition to injuring a number of civilians.

Earlier in the day, SANA’s reporter said terrorists located in the towns of al-Habbit in Idlib’s southern countryside and Kafr Zeta in Hama’s northern countryside fired rockets at residential neighborhoods in al-Suqailabiya town in Hama’s northern countryside, inflicting wounds of varying severity on four civilians including a child, and causing damage to houses and shops.

A source at al-Suqailabiya Hospital told the reporter that four civilians have been admitted to the hospital with shrapnel injuries, and they received the necessary treatment.

Syrian Arab Army units operating in Hama countryside retaliated, destroying a number of rocket launchers and killing a number of terrorists in al-Habbit and Kafr Zeta.

Source: SANA