Iranian lawmakers have thrown their weight behind the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for impounding a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

As of Sunday noon, 160 members of Iran’s Parliament had signed up on a declaration of support for the Friday seizure by the IRGC of the 30,000-tonne British-flagged Stena Impero.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the declaration of support was collecting more signatures as the day went by.

The MPs said that recent weeks had witnessed “suspicious acts of sabotage” in the region as well as the illegal seizure of an Iranian tanker by the UK government.

In the latest suspicious act, they said, the UK-flagged tanker had violated maritime rules in the Strait of Hormuz.

“It seems that self-proclaimed world powers are preparing to portray regional waters as unsafe for the transfer of the world’s required energy; thus, we deem alertness and decisiveness in confronting… [maritime] violations an inherent duty of the government,” the lawmakers said. “We support the IRGC’s apt and decisive move to seize the offending British ship.”