Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that the upcoming meeting in the Astana format on settling crisis in Syria is scheduled to be held in the Kazakh Capital of Nur-Sultan on the 1st and 2nd of August.

Kazakh foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the 13th meeting of Astana is to be held in Nur-Sultan city as the guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey), Syrian Arab Republic delegation and opposition delegation are planned to participate in it.

The statement indicated that senior representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq as observers will help facilitate the course of the talks.

The statement added that the upcoming Astana meeting will focus on discussing the latest developments in Syria, particularly Idlib and the northeastern area of the country.

