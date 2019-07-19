The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has rejected the “ridiculous” claim that the USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the force will soon release footage captured by the drone after the claimed time of the shooting.

In a statement released on Friday, IRGC announced, “We will soon release the images of the US navy ship that has claimed to have shot down an Iranian drown in the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that the footage “will reveal the US’ baseless lie to the whole world.”

US President Trump claimed on Thursday that a US ship had shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, as it got to close to the ship.

The Pentagon claimed the Iranian drone was within a “threatening range” of the US ship.

The IRGC statement says the images will show that the Iranian drone had been carrying out its surveillance mission in the region before the arrival of the US warship in the Strait of Hormuz, and it has sent its images, including those of USS Boxer, before and after the claimed time of the shooting, prior to returning safely to the base, Mehr news agency reported.

Source: Iranian media