Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged Europe on Thursday to speed up efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Europe must accelerate its efforts to realize Iran’s legitimate interests and bring about a ceasefire (in Washington’s) economic war” against Iran, Rouhani told Macron, according to a statement on the government’s official website.

“Iran is determined to keep open all options” for preserving the landmark deal, he added.

He also warned Macron that missed opportunities would force Iran to drop further commitments under the deal, after it withdrew from some limits on its nuclear activities in May.

Source: AFP