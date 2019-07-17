At least three Turkish diplomats including the deputy consul general were shot dead by unknown gunmen as they dined in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, on Wednesday, Iraqi officials told The National.

The shooting occurred in a restaurant in a populated area of Erbil.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

“We do not know who is behind the shooting, but someone in a restaurant in Erbil shot four people who are working in the Turkish consulate, including the deputy consul,” Sarkwat Shamsi, an Iraqi member of parliament told The National.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear and no official statement has been released by the Turkish consulate in Erbil.

Source: AFP