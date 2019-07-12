China on Friday said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth $2.2 billion to self-ruled Taiwan — a move that has infuriated Beijing.

“The US arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the basic norms of international law and international relations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in an online statement.

“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US enterprises participating in this sale of weapons to Taiwan,” he said.

Source: AFP