The Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Al-Mikdad hailed the heavy sacrifice made by Hezbollah Resistance while defending Lebanon against the Israeli war in 2006, stressing that it has been registered in the collective memory of the Arabs who have started to proudly believe they can achieve victory over the Zionist enemy.

In an interview with Al-Manar Website, Al-Mikdad highlighted the Syrian support to the Resistance in 2006, adding that this would explain teh Western and terrorist war on Syria.

Congratulating Hezbollah on the 13th anniversary of the Divine Victory, Al-Mikdad stressed that all the enemies’ schemes would be frustrated just as the 2006 war.

Source: Al-Manar English Website