A Syrian Arab Army unit destroyed two vehicles for Nusra Front terrorists at the outskirts of al-Habbit town in Idlib’s southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said an army unit stationed at the outskirts of al-Qasabiya village in Idlib’s southern countryside north of Kadr Nabboudeh detected two vehicles used by terrorists moving along a road near al-Habbit town, and targeted them with a guided missile, destroying one of them which was equipped with a heavy machinegun, and causing the other to burn down after it crashed into the first vehicle.

The reporter said a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured, with vehicles coming from the direction of al-Habbit to take the injured terrorists and the dead bodies.

Source: SANA