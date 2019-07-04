The following two videos show the ongoing protests of the Ethiopian Jews in the Zionist entity against the murder of a Jew of an Ethiopian origin by the police and the racist measures of the government.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu appears I one of the two videos to be earnestly asking the protestors to stop blocking the highways, promising them to cope with the problem.

As the Falasha protests escalate, the Zionist entity is considered to be falling into an internal war which may not be easily halted, exposing ‘Israel’ to serious dangers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website