The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli opening of a tunnel that runs beneath East Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

In a statement released on Tuesday, OIC denounced as “bold and irresponsible” the opening of a so-called “”pilgrim’s road” tunnel in Silwan neighborhood.

It said that such move is aimed at “altering the historic and legal status” of Al-Quds, stressing that the measure constitutes a violation of the international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

“East Al-Quds, the capital of the Palestinian state, is an integral part of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967,” OIC said, underlining the importance of preserving the Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity and cultural heritage of Al-Quds, and to safeguard the sanctity of holy sites.

Israeli officials opened the tunnel Sunday under the Silwan neighborhood in East Al-Quds, with the attendance of US Ambassador to the Zionist entity David Friedman and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Source: Agencies