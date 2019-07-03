Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri, stressed that “the Mountain has its own particularity, and Lebanon’s political history is known through the peculiarity of the mountain. What is happening cannot be dealt with by means of politics alone, or security alone or the judiciary alone. It should be addressed with the interdependence of these three factors.”

“There is a stockpile of oil wealth estimated at 600 billion dollars in the disputed area, and the sovereign position expressed by Lebanon is unchanged in terms of the ideas that were put forward, but there are two items that remain pending, and we hope solutions will be found,” the Wednesday Gathering deputies quoted Speaker Berri as saying, when tackling the frontier issue.

On the subject of the budget, Berri praised the efforts made by the Finance and Budget Committee, and said: “[the budget] is just around the corner.”

“The Council is keen to carry out its supervisory and legislative role with keenness on preserving the rights of the poor and middle classes and those with limited income.”

Separately, Berri met Minister of Social Affairs, Richard Kouyoumdjian, and discussed with him the ministry’s work.

