The Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the enemy’s army must increase the number of troops during the upcoming war, depending mainly on the reserve troops units.

Speaking during a ceremony held to honor Zionist reserve military units, Netanyahu highlighting the importance of moving the battle to the enemy’s zone, adding that the area of the confrontation must be expanded in consideration of the small area of the Zionist entity.

Netanyahu also cited the important role of the Israeli reserve troops during 1973 War against Syria and Egypt which witnessed a decisive Zionist victory within less than three weeks.

Source: Al-Manar English Website