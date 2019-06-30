The Zionist media outlets followed up the consequences of US-led conference in Bahrain which prepares for implementing the ‘Deal of the Century’ , stressing that it failed to oblige the Palestinians to abandon their national rights.

The Israeli analysts considered that the absence of all the Palestinian forces has mainly contributed to the failure of Al-Manama conference, adding that the Arab people will never allow the regimes to hold a ‘peace agreement’ with ‘Israel’.

The analysts added that the conference was at best an occasion to promote the normalization of ties between ‘Israel’ and some Arab regimes, criticizing the US failure to achieve any breakthrough in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website