Iran said Friday that the EU’s trade mechanism for Iran dubbed “INSTEX” must meet Iran’s needs, otherwise Tehran’s next steps would be more decisive.

If INSTEX fails to meet Iran’s demands within the framework of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the country will take the next steps more decisively, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed.

“The implementation of the EU’s trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments,” he said.

“After Iran set an ultimatum for the European signatories of the JCPOA, they began some steps to expedite the implementation of INSTEX, but the steps are not enough for us, because the way of its implementation and its timeframe is important to us,” Mousavi added.

Mousavi’s remarks come as diplomats from the remaining parties to the 2015 accord are meeting in Vienna to discuss ways to stop the deal collapse.

The joint commission meeting began just after 12:00 (10:00 GMT) in the presence of diplomats from the accord’s remaining parties — Iran, the EU, Germany, France, the UK, Russia and China — including Iranian Deputy Foreign Minster Abbas Araghchi.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to the meeting in the Austrian capital, saying that “Iran wants European countries to take practical steps in this regard and live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.”

Iran’s next steps over JCPOA depend on the practical measures by the European countries, Mousavi emphasized.

Source: Agencies