Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh posted on his Twitter account a new footage which shows the rocketry fire at the ISIL sites in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria two years ago.

The video shows the commander of Al-Quds Force General Qasem Suleimani supervising the operation and two of ISIL sites being struck.

Source: Al-Manar English Website