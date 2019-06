Yemeni Head of the National Delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam said that the ongoing aggression, siege, closure of Sanaa Airport, and rejection of the political solution and peaceful option oblige Yemenis to defend themselves.

Earlier on the same day, the Rocketry Force of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees had announced the launch of a cruise missile at Abha International Airport, causing halt of air traffic.

Source: Al-Masirah