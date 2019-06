Sudanese authorities on Monday released three prominent protestors who were detained after a brutal crackdown on demonstrations last week that left dozens dead in Khartoum, state television reported.

Yasir Arman, deputy chief of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), was released along with two other leading protestors from the group, Ismail Jalab and Mubarak Ardol, it said, but did not specify when.

Source: AFP