The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Monday it was “worried about increasing tensions” over Iran’s nuclear program.

“I… hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue,” International Atomic Energy Agency director general Yukiya Amano said in a speech opening the agency’s quarterly board of governors meeting.

“As I have constantly emphasized, the nuclear-related commitments entered into by Iran under the JCPOA represent a significant gain for nuclear verification,” Amano said in his speech.

“It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” he added.

Earlier last month, Iran notified the five remaining signatories that it would scale back some commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal, a year after Washington left the pact and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. Tehran has asked the other signatories to help protect its economy from US sanctions.

