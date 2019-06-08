Germany announced that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is to visit Tehran on Monday.

Referring to Maas’ regional tour, the German Foreign Ministry announced that he will hold meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday.

IRNA news agency said that the top German diplomat is to discuss Iran nuclear deal as well as other issues related to security and stability in the region.

In an interview with IRNA earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the German Foreign Minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, in his one-day visit to Iran.

The spokesman said that bilateral relations between Iran and Germany, the most important regional and international issues and the latest developments on Iran’s nuclear deal, are among the topics to be discussed during this trip to Iran.

Source: Agencies