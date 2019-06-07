Google has warned that if the Trump administration goes ahead with an extensive ban on Huawei, it risks compromising national security, the Financial Times reported.

Even though the restrictions may land Huawei in some trouble in the short run, tech experts say it would push the company, as well as other Chinese firms, to become more self-reliant by developing their own, tailor-made technologies, thus undermining the dominance of US firms, such as Google in the long run.

The US multinational tech company is in particular concerned that it would not be allowed to update its Android operating system on Huawei devices, which, it insists, would cause the Chinese giant to develop its own version of the software, according to the media outlet, quoting people familiar with Google’s “lobbying efforts”.

In addition, Google is reportedly worried that a Huawei-modified version of Android would be more vulnerable and susceptible to being hacked.

The company has yet to comment on the report.

Google suspended operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software, and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing, on 20 May – shortly after the US Department of Commerce added the company to a blacklist, known as the “Entity List”.

Source: Sputnik