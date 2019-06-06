Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned a deadly attack by ISIL terrorist group on Egyptian security forces in the Sinai Peninsula, saying such assaults are aimed at distracting attention from the Islamic world’s overriding priority, namely the issue of Palestine.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack that has killed at least eight Egyptian policemen at a checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula, expressing sympathy with the Egyptian government, nation, and families of the victims.

Pointing to Iran’s “principled policy” of condemnation of acts of terrorism, the spokesman said, “The purpose of such measures is to entangle Islamic and regional countries in secondary issues and keep them away from the Islamic world’s first and main priority, namely supporting the people of Palestine and defending holy al-Quds.”

Mousavi also emphasized the necessity for cooperation and solidarity among regional countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

ISIL terrorist on Wednesday killed at least eight Egyptian police officers in an attack on a checkpoint in the Arab country’s volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Five terrorists were also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, while others escaped and were being pursued by the security forces.

The attack took place west of the city of El-Arish, as local people were celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Source: Tasnim News Agency