Hundreds of Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, stormed Al-Aqsa holy compound and attack worshipers in Al-Qibli Mosque.

Al-Quds Waqf (religious endowment) announced that at least 400 Israeli settlers and forces stormed the holy mosque, sparking anger among Palestinian worshipers who were relying in the compound in the last week of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of worshipers chanted Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest) in an expression of anger at the Zionist attack, agencies reported, adding that clashes erupted between the IOF and the Palestinian worshipers.

IOF fired tear gas and stun bombs as they chased and assaulted a number of worshipers, including a mosque guard. The occupation forces also banned medics from providing medical help for those injured.

Three worshipers were reportedly arrested during the attack in which Al-Qibli Mosque’s gates were closed and sealed by the IOF.

