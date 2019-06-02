Syria’s air defenses have intercepted and shot down enemy missiles to the south of Damascus early Sunday morning, Syria’s SANA state news agency reported Sunday.

State media reports indicated that the Syrian defenses has confronted “hostile targets” coming from the occupied Golan over southern Damascus countryside hours after the Israeli army said two rockets were fired from Syria at occupied Palestine.

Earlier, media reported that loud explosions in the skies of Syria’s Quneitra Governorate were also reported.

There was no additional details provided on the nature of these targets.

Source: Syrian Media