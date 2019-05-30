Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, announced that during the recent confrontation with the Zionist entity the Palestinian resistance group used a drone to attack two Israeli military vehicles.

One of the group’s commanders said that the Israeli enemy concealed the operation, adding that the Zionists even do not dare to disclose the extent of destruction inflicted by the missiles fired by the Palestinian resistance at the settlements.

This video has more:

Source: Al-Manar English Website