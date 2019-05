US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was sorry to see ‘Israel’ forced into an election rerun, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

“It’s too bad what happened in Israel,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “It looked like a total win for Netanyahu,” he said, praising the Israeli leader as a “great guy.”

“They’re back in the election stage. That is too bad.”

Source: AFP