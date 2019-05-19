Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir repeated on Sunday accusations against Iran, saying that Riyadh “wants stability” in the region.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not want a war in the region nor does it seek that,” Minister al-Jubeir told a news conference on Sunday.

“It will do what it can to prevent this war and at the same time it reaffirms that in the event the other side chooses war, the kingdom will respond with all force and determination, and it will defend itself and its interests.”

Al-Jubeir accused Tehran of “sponsoring terrorism and interfering in Arab countries’ internal affairs.”

Source: Agencies