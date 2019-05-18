The Syrian Arab army foiled terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate towards military points and safe areas and destroyed their dens and ordnance in Hama northwestern countryside and Idlib southern countryside in response to their frequent breaches of de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA reporter said that the army units on Friday at dawn foiled a new infiltration attempt by terrorists of “Nusra Front” and other groups affiliated to it on the direction of al-Masasenah towards the safe areas in the northwestern countryside of Hama.

After violent clashes, the reporter added, the army units eliminated most members of the infiltrating terrorist group while the rest fled away.

In the northwestern countryside, the army units carried out artillery and missiles strikes against al-Nusra terrorists in al-Sahriya and al-Ameqa villages and killed a number of terrorists.

In Idlib, SANA reported that that army targeted with missiles and artillery strikes al-Nusra terrorists in villages and towns of Hish, Khan Shaikhuon, Kafar Sajna, Mu’r Hermah and al-Habit in the province southern countryside.

On Thursday, the army units working in Hama northern countryside foiled an attack by terrorist groups between Bab al-Taka and al-Hweiz al-Sharqia to the north-western countryside of Hama, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

Source: SANA