Syrian air defenses in the Hmeimim air base thwarted projectiles and drones fired by militant groups, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.

Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base in the Jableh and Al Qardahah areas near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, killing one person and wounding others in Jableh, state TV said.

In April, terrorists carried out 12 attacks on the base, although they were all repelled, according to the Russian Reconciliation Centre.

The Russian military has been deployed in Syria since 2015 to assist the internationally recognized government in its fight against terrorism and various militant factions.

