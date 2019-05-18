Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that, unlike the US, Iran has a consistent policy, retaining the same stance in its relations with the US since 1953. He also highlighted that the possible split between Trump and his advisers led by National Security Advisor John Bolton, dubbed the B_Team.

The tweet came as an apparent response to the US President’s comment that because of the “fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran” in the US news media, Tehran “doesn’t know what to think, which at this point may very well be a good thing!” He later repeated in another tweet that “with all of the Fake and Made Up News out there, Iran can have no idea what is actually going on! “

Zarif’s comments came after the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. The United States has boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a bomber task force, to send “a clear and unmistakable message” to Iran.

Washington also approved the additional deployment of the Patriot missile defence system and an Arlington amphibious warship to the region despite reports indicating that US President Trump does not wish for war with the Islamic Republic.

Iran has condemned US sabre-rattling as “psychological warfare” and repeatedly expressed its readiness to retaliate in the event of a military conflict.

