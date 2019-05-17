The Israeli media outlets reflected the disappointment which has stormed the Zionist circles amid expectations that the US pressures on Iran are doomed to failure.

The Zionist circles considered that PM Benjamin Netanyahu rushed his expectation that Iran would subject to the US pressures, adding that Washington may limit its reaction to the verbal level without turning it to become practical.

Israeli analysts considered that Iran may never accept to abandon its allies in the region, adding that despite all the US pressures, it managed to keep China and Russia close to its political position.

The Zionist media outlets added that the entity would face either of two hard choices: US-Iranian war or Iranian decision to develop the nuclear program.

Source: Al-Manar English Website