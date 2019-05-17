Bahrain regime court of Cassation, the country’s court of last resort, upheld the death sentence against two men on May 6, 2019.

A court had convicted the two men, Ali Al-Arab and Ahmad Al-Malali, of alleged terror offenses in a mass trial on January 31, 2018.

Acting Middle East director at Human Rights Watch Lama Fakih said, “Despite its rhetoric on reform, Bahrain is moving in the wrong direction by reinstating the death penalty.”

“This irreversible punishment is cruel in all cases, but all the more so here amid evidence that the accused were tortured and denied fair trials.”

Source: Bahrain Mirror