A ceasefire between the Zionist entity and Palestinian resistance was reportedly reached early Monday, three officials with knowledge of the talks said, after the most serious flare-up since a 2014 war.

Egypt brokered an agreement to cease hostilities from 4:30 am (0130 GMT) local time, an official from the Hamas and another from the Islamic Jihad resistance movements said on condition of anonymity, AFP reported.

An Egyptian official also confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity.

An Israeli army spokeswoman had no comment. Tel Aviv has not publicly confirmed previous such ceasefire deals.

Occupation authorities also lifted restrictions on civilian movements in communities around the Gaza border on Monday morning.

An AFP correspondent in Gaza said the situation had been calm since the time of the supposed ceasefire. There appeared to have been no Israeli airstrikes or Palestinian rocket fire.

The Islamic Jihad official said the truce agreement was based on Israeli occupation easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Among the steps, he said, were the easing of limits on fishing and improvements in Gaza’s electricity and fuel situation.

Wissam Zoghbar, an official with the smaller Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Gaza, said in a statement the deal would see the Zionist regime cease all strikes on Gaza.

Palestinian Health Ministry said the latest escalation has killed 25 Palestinians since Saturday, including two women and two children. Four Israelis also have been killed.

Source: Agencies