The Zionist enemy announced Saturday it was closing its goods and people crossings with the Gaza Strip as well as the zone it allows for fishermen off the enclave “in response to” Palestinian rocket fire.

It is worth noting that the Palestinian resistance fired dozens of missiles at the Israeli settlements in response to the Zionist escalating crimes against the Palestinian protestors on Gaza border.

The Palestinian rocket fire caused injured many Zionist settlers and caused material damage.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and AFP