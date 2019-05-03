US president’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner said that the upcoming ‘peace’ plan (“Deal of the Century”) will not include a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, considering that it has not worked out during the previous rounds of talks.

Speaking at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Kushner said that the creative ideas must be suggested to reach a solution, rejecting to reveal more details.

So far, US has carried out some of the Deal of the Century’s dangerous stipulations by acknowledging Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity and annexing Syria’s Golan to ‘Israel’. It also stopped aiding the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees in preparation for naturalizing them in the host countries.

Kushner pointed out that Washington would mull annexing the Zionist settlements in the West Bank with the Israeli officials after the formation of their government.

