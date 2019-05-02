Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech afternoon today on the third anniversary of Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badriddine’s martyrdom.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech is to take place during a ceremony held by Hezbollah in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), at 5:00 p.m.

Badriddine, known as “Sayyed Zoulfiqar” was a senior Hezbollah military commander. He was martyred after the area operated by Hezbollah fighters near Damascus International Airposr, was subjected to shelling by terrorists groups .

Source: Al-Manar