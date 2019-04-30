Boko Haram fighters killed 21 people when they stormed into a village in northeastern Nigeria and set it on fire, residents said Tuesday.

The militants, packed into four trucks and flanked by gunmen on motorbikes, swept into the village of Kuda in northeast Nigeria’s Adamawa state late on Monday afternoon, firing as they came.

Villagers fled the attack, but returned on Tuesday to bury the dead left amid the charred wreckage of their homes.

“They opened fire on residents, killing 21 people,” said community leader Maina Ularamu. “They burnt several homes.”

Source: AFP