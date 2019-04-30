Iranian President Hasan Rouhani vowed on Tuesday that the United States will see in the next months that the Islamic Republic will continue its oil exports despite all pressures.

During a local event in Tehran to commemorate National Workers’ Week, Rouhani said Washington has made a ‘wrong decision’ to drive Iran’s oil export to zero.

“They will see in the next months that we will continue our oil exports,” the president highlighted, according to Mehr news agency.

US aims to decrease Iran’s foreign exchange revenues, said Rouhani, adding that with God’s help Iran will “bring America to its knees.”

Washington has recently announced that it will not extend sanctions waivers for those countries which imported Iranian oil.

In May 2018, Trump administration pulled the US out of the international Iran Nuclear Deal, re-imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran. Some countries, including China, Iraq and Turkey, had received waivers to continue oil trade with Iran, but now Washington says no more waivers will be issued.

Source: Iranian media