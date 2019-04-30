Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the remnants of ISIL Takfiri terrorists and al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra front militants continue to stage provocations and are reluctant to abide by a ceasefire agreement in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Lavrov said during a press conference in Moscow on Monday that the terrorist outfits, especially militants from the Fateh al-Sham terror group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, are constantly breaching the de-escalation zone agreement by attacking civilians and carrying out provocations against the Syrian Arab Army in the troubled region.

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that the Syrian government had every right to protect people living in the country, including Idlib province, which is under the control of al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra front.

“There’s a limit to everything. The situation in Idlib and other areas where terrorists are still active cannot go on like this forever. We will proceed from the fact that the Syrian government has every right to ensure the safety of its people on its territory,” Lavrov stressed, adding, “As Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, Russia cannot tolerate these terrorists remaining safe there like in a preserved area.”