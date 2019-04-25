Hezbollah issued on Wednesday a statement in which it “firmly condemned the heinous crime committed by the Saudi regime against dozens of innocent civilians, involved only in seeking right to liberty and freedom of speech”.

Hezbollah expressed solidarity and great sympathy with the families, hoping Holy God to inspire them with patience and tranquility.

The statement also stressed that the martyrs blood would enlighten the salvation way of the oppressed people, adding that God’s law stipulate that the oppressed emerge victorious, and the oppressors reach demise.

Hezbollah also considered that the United States is a key partner of the Saudi regime in being responsible for the heinous crimes the latter has committed since itwas established by the power of sword, oppression, murder and mass massacres.

“US is responsible for protecting and sponsoring this regime and for pushing the international community to condone its heinous crimes in order to preserve its money and oil interests.”

Hezbollah also called on the international public as well as the humanitarian and human rights organizations to exert pressure of their governments, mainly the United States of America, to expose this brutal regime and its involvement in creating the terrorist groups.

Hezbollah finally denounced the “suspicious” international silence about the crimes committed by the Saudi regime and its Wahhabi tools all over the world, including the latest executions, stressing that this pushed it (Saudi regime) to continue committing its terrorist crimes.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)