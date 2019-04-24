Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran can export as much oil as it needs in response to the US announcement that it would not extend sanctions waivers to Iranian oil importers beyond 2 May.

“America’s efforts in sanctioning the sale of Iranian oil won’t get anywhere,” Imam Khamenei said at a meeting with a large group of Iranian workers on Wednesday. “We can export as much of our oil as we need and want.”

“The enemies shall realize that the Iranian nation will never bow to economic sanctions,” the supreme leader stressed.

Earlier, Washington announced its decision not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil sanctions after they expire in May.

In addition, Washington announced that the US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would ensure that the global oil market would remain “adequately supplied”.

The United States slapped sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in November after the US unilaterally pulled out from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which saw anti-Tehran restrictions lifted in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Source: Agencies and Al-Manar