Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami deplored US President Donald Trump’s moves against international law, saying Trump has posed serious threats to global security.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hatami said, “Today, we are facing various security issues in the world.”

“Today, the most important issue of the world is Trumpism, which has a similar feature to Nazism,” he said, adding that Trump has put the world security in serious danger with such characteristics as selfishness, oppression and violating human principles and international rules.

Brigadier General Hatami also said he has traveled to Russia to attend the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security at the official invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is organizing the annual Conference on International Security in Moscow on April 23-25, 2019, according to its official website.

The conference agenda will encompass the problems of utmost significance in terms of shaping views on international security.

Separate plenary sessions will offer space to exchange views on modern military challenges and threats, including the improvement of the arms control system.

Source: Tasnim News Agency