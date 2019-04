The Saudi authorities executed 37 Shiite Muslims who are mostly social activists, and some of them are religious studies students.

Among the executed are Ahmad Hasan Al-Rabea, Ahmad Hussein Al-Aradi, Ahmad Faisal Al-Darwish, Jaber Zuheir Al-Marhoun, Hussein Hassan Al-Rabea, Hussein Ali Al-Humaidi, Hussein Qasim al-Aboud, Hussein Mohammad Al-Muslim, Haydar Mohammad Al-Leif, Salem Abdollah Al-Harbi.

Source: Al-Manar English Website