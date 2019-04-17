Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei received a number of commanders of the Iranian Army on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by a number of commanders and senior officials of the Iranian Army, was held on the threshold of the National Army Day (April 18), which marks the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army.

Imam Khamenei highlighted the role of Iranian armed forces in confronting ISIL in the region, adding that hadn’t the Iranian Army and IRGC confronted the terrorist group, the Middle East would have faced a different destiny.

His eminence also stressed that the babbles of the US officials against Iran aim at weakening the morale of the Iranian people.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Mehr News Agency