Iran on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying it is Washington, and not Tehran, which is in need of a change in its nature.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the increasing objections of the international community to the behavior and measures of the United States, which run counter to the international law, have made the need for making a change in the American regime a universal call.

His remarks were in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said at Texas A&M University on Monday that the US is seeking to exert “maximum pressure to change the very nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“It is the US regime that needs to change its nature, with its economic terrorism and bullying, taking governments hostage to do its unlawful bidding, its export of billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons to the Middle East and the Persian Gulf regions for slaughtering civilians, its sheltering of war criminals, and its total disregard for environment, human rights, and the principles of the international community and international law,” the Iranian diplomat added.

The Iranian spokesman meanwhile, stressed that the US is “a daily threat” to the global order, peace and stability, Mehr news agency reported.

Source: Iranian media