The regime court in Bahrain sentenced 138 people to jail and stripped them of their citizenship for allegedly conspiring to create a “terror” cell linked to IRGC, the public prosecutor said.

The unprecedented move was criticized by a major international human rights group said the decision was “outrageous.”

The mass sentencing was “the largest” revocation of nationality since the regime started using this penalty sentence in 2012, the Europe-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website