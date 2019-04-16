Iranian security forces captured two terrorists who had assassinated one of the high-ranking police officers in the Southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

“The two individuals have cooperated with the terrorist grouplets and confessed to all their actions and underway plots,” Brigadier General Mohammad Qanbari told reporters in Zahedan city in Southeastern Iran on Tuesday.

He added that the two terrorists had assassinated a high-ranking traffic police officer and wounded a soldier last year, noting that one of them had launched 7 groups and 7 channels on social media not only to launch a propaganda campaign for his terrorist group abroad, but also recruit forces and render financial support to these new recruits.

“The team intended to travel abroad and collaborate with members of terrorist grouplets as their operational agents and they were tasked by one of these grouplets with conducting terrorist actions in Sistan and Balouchestan province to prove their capabilities,” General Qanbari said.

Source: Fars news agency